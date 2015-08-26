Friday 9 January 2026

Japanese ministry lays out plans to reform pharma industry

Pharmaceutical
26 August 2015
japan-big

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) has presented a draft strategy designed to make the pharma industry more competitive and give additional support for drug development in Japan.

It encourages Japanese drugmakers to expand their businesses through mergers and acquisitions, and companies struggling to develop new products will be urged to move towards the development of other kinds of medicines such as generic drugs. The MHLW also proposed the consolidation of generic drug manufacturers. The Ministry also said it would consider raising the drug prices set by the government in order to facilitate the development of innovative therapies.

Rather than depending heavily on off-patent drugs, Japanese drugmakers are being urged to promote the spread of low-cost generics. The government is aiming to increase the share of generics among all drugs used in the country to 80% or more by the fiscal year 2020, against 46.9% for 2013. Generic drugs are priced at 60%, and 50% in some cases, of their branded counterparts at the point at which they first become eligible for health insurance coverage.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze