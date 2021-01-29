Japanese nod for chronic graft versus host disease treatment

Ireland-headquartered drugmaker Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) has won Japanese approval for its Cellex extracorporeal photopheresis (ECP) system.

The firm has been developing the treatment for use in people who have steroid-resistant or intolerant chronic graft versus host disease (cGvHD).

cGvHD is a common complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), and can result in significant levels of morbidity and mortality.