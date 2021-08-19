Sunday 11 January 2026

Jardiance approved for heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction

19 August 2021
Partners Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) have announced that Jardiance (empagliflozin) 10mg has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death plus hospitalization for heart failure in adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

New treatment options in this patient group are critical, as approximately half of all people with heart failure die within five years of diagnosis.

"Empagliflozin is a vital new therapeutic option to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization"Indeed, heart failure accounts for more than one million hospitalizations a year in the USA.

