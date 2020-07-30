Jardiance as heart med proves its worth

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim have announced positive top-line results from the EMPEROR-Reduced Phase III trial of Jardiance (empagliflozin).

The study is testing the diabetes med to treat adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, with and without diabetes.

The trial met its primary endpoint, showing a reduction in the risk for the composite of cardiovascular death or hospitalization due to heart failure, when added to standard of care, compared with placebo.