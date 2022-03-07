Jardiance now force to be reckoned with in heart failure

Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Jardiance (empagliflozin) has been granted a marketing authorization by the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of adults with symptomatic chronic heart failure.

Originally approved in diabetes, the SGLT2 blocker has become an increasingly valuable product for the development partners, with approvals in heart failure offering the potential for continued expansion.

With demand soaring, Lilly alone took in close to $1.5 billion sales for the therapy in 2021, an increase of 29% on the year before, with $807 million coming from the USA.