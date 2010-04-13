Sunday 11 January 2026

Javelin Pharma rockets as it gets a better offer from Hospira, so ditching deal with Myriad

Pharmaceutical
13 April 2010

Shares of Javelin Pharmaceutical leapt 63% to $2.18 in morning trading on the American Stock Exchange yesterday, after the firm said it had received a binding offer from fellow USA-based Hospira to acquire the company that was better than the merger deal it had already entered into with Myriad Pharmaceuticals, thus ditching the latter's proposal. Myriad last year offered to buy the company in a $96 million stock deal (The Pharma Letter December 21, 2009).

Hospira and its wholly-owned subsidiary Discus Acquisition Corp will, subject to certain conditions, commence an all cash tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Javelin at a per share price of $2.20 per share, worth around $141 million.

In addition, under the terms of the deal, Hospira will, subject to certain conditions, provide working capital facility under which Javelin may borrow up to $4.5 million to fund its operating activities prior to closing a merger with Hospira, $8.3 million for its repayment of the principal and accrued interest incurred under a similar financing arrangement entered into in connection with signing a definitive agreement and plan of merger with Myriad and $4.4 million for Javelin's payment of the termination fee and certain stipulated expenses that the company may be required to pay following termination of its merger agreement with MPI.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze