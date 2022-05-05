Jazz acquires CNS drug rights in deal that could earn Sumitomo more than $1 billion

Ireland-headquartered drugmaker Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ) and Japan’s Sumitomo Pharma (TYO: 4506) have announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement.

The deal sees Jazz acquire development and commercialization rights in the USA, Europe and other territories for Sumitomo’s investigational DSP-0187, a potent, highly selective oral orexin-2 receptor agonist with potential application for the treatment of narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia and other sleep disorders.

Jazz has designated this molecule JZP441.