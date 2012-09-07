Jazz Pharma sells women's health business to Meda for $95 million

US drugmaker Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced a definitive agreement to sell its women's health business, which includes six products, to Sweden-based Meda (OMX: MEDA) for $95 million in cash.

The products included in the sale are Elestrin (estradiol gel), Gastrocrom (cromolyn sodium, USP), Natelle One (prenatal vitamin), AVC Cream (sulfanilamide), Gesticare DHA (prenatal multi-vitamin) and Urelle (urinary antiseptic). Net sales for these products in 2011 totaled $30.4 million. Together with Meda’s present portfolio of products in the therapy area of Women`s Health the sales will be over 500 million Swedish kronor ($75.5 million). As part of the transaction, Meda will offer positions to around 60 Jazz Pharmaceuticals employees who directly support these products.

“We can now strengthen the product offering in the U.S. as well as expand our sales force with people that have good experience and excellent track-record", said Anders Lonner, chief executive of Meda AB, adding: "Meda has already a presence in the Women’s Health area and this deal will create positive marketing synergies.”