Jessamy Baird replaces Hugo Fry as MD of Sanofi UK

Pharmaceutical
1 July 2021
Market access strategist Jessamy Baird has been named the managing director of UK operations at French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).

Ms Baird is currently the company’s general manager for its UK and Irish General Medicines business, a post she will maintain and has held since May 2020.

She succeeds Hugo Fry, who has left Sanofi after 18 years. His next role has not yet been announced.

