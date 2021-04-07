John Robinson jumps from Pfizer to become Cogent CSO

US biotech Cogent Biosciences (Nasdaq: COGT) has named John Robinson as the company’s chief scientific officer (CSO).
Dr Robinson will lead the newly-created Cogent Research Team, with a focus on discovering and developing new small molecule therapies for patients fighting rare, genetically-driven diseases.
Andrew Robbins, president and chief executive of Cogent, said: “John’s expertise and seasoned leadership make him ideally suited to lead this new team of world class scientists. Given the team’s impressive experience and accomplishments, we are excited for Cogent Biosciences’ future and the opportunity to expand our pipeline and deliver novel precision therapies for patients.”
