Johnson & Johnson 4th-qtr sales miss expectations and guidance disappoints

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) yesterday posted fourth-quarter and full-year 2012 results, showing that group sales in the quarter rose 8% to $17.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2012, an increase of 8.0% compared to the like 2011 period. Excluding Special Items, 2012 fourth-quarter earnings per share were $1.19, an increase of 5.3%.Net income increased 1078.9% to $2.57 billion and EPS per diluted share came in at $0.91. Consensus analysts’ forecasts were for group revenues of $17.67 billion and EPS of $1.17.

2012 full-year sales at $67.2 billion increased 3.4%; with full-year EPS of $3.86. J&J said EPS for 2013 will be $5.35 to $5.45, missing the $5.49 average of 23 analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The shares fell less than 1% to $72.60 at 8:33 am New York time.