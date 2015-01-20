Thursday 8 January 2026

Johnson & Johnson beats profit forecasts, but group sales shy

Pharmaceutical
20 January 2015
johnson-and-johnson-alex-gorsky-big

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has reported financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2014, showing that earnings beat analysts’ expectations but sales were just shy of projections in the final quarter.

Fourth-quarter earnings were up 2.4% to $1.27 a share, excluding one-time items, beating the $1.26 average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue decreased 0.6% to $18.3 billion, compared with the $18.5 billion average projection, although prescription medicines sales increased 9.6% to $8 billion for the quarter. Net income fell 28% to $2.52 billion. Shares of J&J – the first out of the box among drugmakers to report financials - fell around 2.9% to $101.37 by around 10am EST this morning.

Worldwide sales for the full-year 2014 were $74.3 billion, an increase of 4.2% versus 2013. Net earnings and diluted earnings per share for the full-year 2014 were $16.3 billion and $5.70, respectively. Excluding these special items in both periods, net earnings for the full-year were $17.1 billion and diluted earnings per share were $5.97, representing increases of 7.7% and 8.2%, respectively, as compared with the full year of 2013.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze