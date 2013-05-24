Johnson & Johnson expects 10 NDA filings by 2017, saying pharma sector poised for growth

At a meeting today with industry analysts, senior leaders from the Janssen pharmaceutical companies of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) yesterday (May 23) announced they anticipate submitting more than 10 new product filings and more than 25 significant brand line extensions by 2017.

With a unique model of innovation, the pharmaceuticals segment of J&J - which accounts for 38% of the company’s annual sales - has built an industry-leading pipeline that has yielded 11 new product launches since 2009, more than doubling its productivity over the past four years, they noted These new products, coupled with core growth brands, have fueled 12 consecutive quarters of operational sales growth in the segment and contributed significantly to the company's recent earnings growth. Current plans are for new products to account for nearly half of the total sales in the Pharmaceuticals segment by 2017.