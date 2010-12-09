Sunday 11 January 2026

Johnson & Johnson moves forward with 24.75-euro bid for full control of Crucell

Pharmaceutical
9 December 2010

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is making a recommended cash offer for all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares Netherlands-based vaccine maker Crucell NV (Euronext: CRXC), at the previously-announced price of 24.75 euros a share, to take full control of the company of which it already owns 17.9% (The Pharma Letter September 17). That means J&J will pay 1.75 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for the balance of the shares.

The offer represents a premium of 58% over the 15.70-euro closing price of the ordinary shares as of September 16, 2010, the day before J&J and Crucell announced they were in negotiations for the offer, and a premium of 63% over the 30-day trading average of 15.20 euros as of that date. The Crucell board, which fully supports the deal, will bring the offer to a shareholder vote on Feb. 8. The minimum acceptance level will be 80 percent of the shares, assuming certain conditions are met.

The original suggested bid generated some shareholder objections, including from investor Van Herk Groep, who said the offer should be at a level of 27.50 per share. Ahead of the latest announcement, Crucell’s shares were trading at 23.90 euros.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze