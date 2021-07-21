Johnson & Johnson nears multi-billion dollar opioids settlement

USA-based healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), together with three major drug distributors, are ready to agree to a $26 billion settlement in connection with lawsuits over the ongoing opioid epidemic.

According to the Associated Press, people with an understanding of the arrangements have revealed that J&J would pay $5 billion, while AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson would pay a combined total of $21 billion.

J&J would pay the money over a period of nine years, while the drug distributors would have a full 18 years to discharge their commitments.