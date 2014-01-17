Johnson & Johnson offered $4.15 billion for its diagnostics unit

After days of speculation about divestitures by US health care major Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), the company last night revealed that that it has received a binding offer from the private equity group Carlyle to acquire its Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics business for $4.15 billion.

"Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics plays an important role in health care, and we're confident that it's well positioned to serve the interests of its patients, customers, and employees," said Alex Gorsky, chairman and chief executive of J&J, noting that "this transaction is a result of our disciplined approach to portfolio management in order to achieve the greatest value for Johnson & Johnson."