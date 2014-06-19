Johnson & Johnson reveals 12 new life sciences alliances

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), through its J&J Innovation unit, today announced 12 new alliances with life science companies and research institutions around the globe to explore early-stage innovation in a broad range of therapeutic areas and across pharmaceuticals, medical device and diagnostics and consumer health care.
"The future of health care will be defined by companies, academic institutions and governments that collaborate to leverage existing strengths, while at the same time think outside current paradigms and experiment with new ways of innovating," said Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer, J&J and worldwide chairman, pharmaceuticals, adding: "By being where these new frontiers in science and technology are being forged, our goal is to translate these insights into promising treatments for the future."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze