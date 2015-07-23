Friday 9 January 2026

Johnson & Johnson to challenge Novartis in axial spondyloarthrtis treatment space; report

Pharmaceutical
23 July 2015

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) psoriasis drug, Stelara (ustekinumab), has progressed into Phase III development for axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) and, following its anticipated approval, is forecast to achieve impressive axSpA sales of $244.7 million in 2024,

According to research and consulting firm GlobalData’s latest report, Stelara, an Interleukin12/IL23 inhibitor, has demonstrated a strong safety profile in other indications, and is expected to launch in the USA and five European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK) for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in first-half 2020 and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) in H1 2021.

According to Heather Leach, GlobalData’s senior analyst covering immunology, the anticipated launches of Swiss pharma giant Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Cosentyx (secukinumab), an IL17 inhibitor, and J&J’s Stelara will add new mechanisms of action (MoAs) to the existing axSpA treatment space.

