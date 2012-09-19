Sunday 11 January 2026

Johnson & Johnson to set up innovation centers to accelerate partnering

Pharmaceutical
19 September 2012

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) yesterday said it plans to establish four regional innovation centers in major life sciences communities in the world as part of a novel approach to accelerate early-stage acquisitions, partnerships and investment opportunities across its global health care businesses. The four innovation centers are scheduled to be operational in the coming months.

Targeted to open in some of the world's leading innovation hotspots in California, Boston, London and China, the J&J innovation centers will serve as regional hubs focused on identifying early-stage innovations, and establishing novel collaborations to invest in and speed development of those innovations to solve unmet needs in patients. Each innovation center will house science and technology experts and have local deal-making capabilities, with flexibility to adapt deal structures to match the early-stage opportunity.

The innovation centers will provide scientists, entrepreneurs and emerging companies focused on early-stage opportunities with one-stop access to science and technology experts at J&J who can facilitate collaborations across its pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostics and consumer companies.

