July & August 2021 pharmaceutical M&A round-up

A trio of pharma's biggest companies announced major acquisitions in the latter part of the summer.

Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) all revealed that they had acquired companies for sums that will total more than $1 billion, as did US medtech giant PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) and tobacco company Philip Morris.

Our table beloAw details the major buys from July and August.