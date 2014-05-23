Jury finds in favor of Takeda in diabetes drug Actos case

The US subsidiary of Japan’s largest drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4502), yesterday announced that in the case of Bertha Triana and Delores Cipriano v Takeda, et al, No. A680556 the jury found in favor of Takeda. The trial began on March 10 in the Nevada state court before Judge Kerry Earley.
Lawyers for the two women (aged 80 and 81), who claimed that the diabetes drug Actos (pioglitazone) has caused them to develop bladder cancer, had asked the jury to award their clients $60 million in compensatory damages. The lawyers also had planned to seek billions of dollars in punitive damages.
"We agree with the verdict, which is in favor of Takeda," said Kenneth Greisman, senior vice president, general counsel, Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, adding: "Takeda is confident in the therapeutic benefits of Actos and its importance as a treatment for type 2 diabetes and we will continue to defend the company vigorously in these cases."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze