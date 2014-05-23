Friday 9 January 2026

Jury finds in favor of Takeda in diabetes drug Actos case

Pharmaceutical
23 May 2014

The US subsidiary of Japan’s largest drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4502), yesterday announced that in the case of Bertha Triana and Delores Cipriano v Takeda, et al, No. A680556 the jury found in favor of Takeda. The trial began on March 10 in the Nevada state court before Judge Kerry Earley.

Lawyers for the two women (aged 80 and 81), who claimed that the diabetes drug Actos (pioglitazone) has caused them to develop bladder cancer, had asked the jury to award their clients $60 million in compensatory damages. The lawyers also had planned to seek billions of dollars in punitive damages.

"We agree with the verdict, which is in favor of Takeda," said Kenneth Greisman, senior vice president, general counsel, Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, adding: "Takeda is confident in the therapeutic benefits of Actos and its importance as a treatment for type 2 diabetes and we will continue to defend the company vigorously in these cases."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze