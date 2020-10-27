Kala nabs FDA approval of Eysuvis

US ophthalmology specialist Kala Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: KALA) has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Eysuvis (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Prior to Eysuvis, there were no FDA-approved ocular corticosteroids for the treatment of dry eye disease. Kala plans to launch the product in the USA by year-end.

Edward Holland, director of cornea services at Cincinnati Eye Institute and professor of ophthalmology at the University of Cincinnati, said: “The approval of Eysuvis ushers in a new era in the treatment of dry eye disease and offers promise to the millions of dry eye patients who experience acute exacerbations, or flares, of their disease each year.”