KaloBios appoints Ronald Martell executive chairman

Ronald Martell has been appointed to the position of executive chairman of KaloBios Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: KBIO).

He currently serves as a member of the KaloBios board of directors. In the role of executive chairman he will collaborate with senior management to refine and carry out the plan to transition the company to a focused monoclonal antibody company working in orphan oncology indications with high unmet need.

Herb Cross, interim chief executive and chief financial officer, said: "Having someone with Ronald's expertise and biotech industry experience in the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics working with our team on a daily basis, as we work to refine our strategic plan in oncology going forward, will be invaluable.”