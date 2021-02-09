KalVista Pharma takes off on positive KVD900 Phase II data

Shares of USA and UK-based KalVista Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: KALV) went stratospheric, after the clinical-stage pharma company announced positive top-line Phase II clinical trial results demonstrating statistically- and clinically-significant efficacy of KVD900 as an oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, a rare inherited disorder.

The stock was up 140% at $37.44 in early US trading this morning.

“We are very excited to share this positive data which shows that KVD900 is the first oral therapy to achieve clinical efficacy results comparable to current injectable therapies, while also demonstrating a promising safety and tolerability profile. The rapid onset of symptom relief and significant reduction in the use of rescue medication show that patients can confidently take KVD900 at the earliest signs of an attack and avoid the burden and discomfort of injections,” said Andrew Crockett, chief executive of KalVista.