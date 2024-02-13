KalVista reports positive Phase III data for sebetralstat

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: KALV) shares, which closed Monday at $16.04, were up 37% to $22 in pre-market activity, but fell back almost 13% to $14.01 by late morning today, after it released new research data.
USA and UK-based KalVista announced positive results from the Phase III KONFIDENT clinical trial demonstrating statistically- and clinically-significant efficacy of sebetralstat as oral on-demand therapy for hereditary angioedema (HAE). KONFIDENT was the largest and most representative trial ever conducted in HAE, and included adolescents, patients using long-term prophylaxis, and all attack severities and locations.
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