Kamedis to enter Chinese skin care market

Israeli pharma company Kamedis has announced that it will enter the Chinese skin care market this year.

The company was established in 1998 by three traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and develops products which support the body’s natural healing abilities while providing soothing relief and improving skin appearance.

Nadav Sade, Kamedis executive vice president, said: “We are looking to establish a strategic partnership with one of the large Chinese dermo-cosmetics players. Our products are supported by clinical trials and are based on the TCM approach. Hence, we are probably the only TCM Chinese based dermo-cosmetic brand that is proven clinically to treat skin disorders."