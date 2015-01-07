Kamedis to enter Chinese skin care market

Israeli pharma company Kamedis has announced that it will enter the Chinese skin care market this year.
The company was established in 1998 by three traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and develops products which support the body’s natural healing abilities while providing soothing relief and improving skin appearance.
Nadav Sade, Kamedis executive vice president, said: “We are looking to establish a strategic partnership with one of the large Chinese dermo-cosmetics players. Our products are supported by clinical trials and are based on the TCM approach. Hence, we are probably the only TCM Chinese based dermo-cosmetic brand that is proven clinically to treat skin disorders."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze