Friday 9 January 2026

Karolinska Development names Christian Tange to succeed Robin Wright

Pharmaceutical
28 January 2014

Karolinska Development has announced that Christian Tange has accepted the role of Chief Financial Officer. He will succeed Robin Wright, who will be leaving the company at the end of February, following the audit and report of the 2013 annual results.

Mr Tange has more than 15 years’ experience in international growth companies. In recent years, he has acted as an industrial advisor and consultant for Private Equity funds and Corporate Finance advisors in M&A deals within life science. During the period 2003-2012 he worked as global CFO of CMC Biologics, an international biotech contract manufacturing company. Christian holds a Master’s degree in Economics and Law from Copenhagen Business School. He will start working with Karolinska Development from February 1 and take on the CFO role on March 1.

Torbjörn Bjerke, chief executive of Karolinska Development, said: “After many years of working in Sweden, Robin Wright has decided to leave Karolinska Development to take up a new role in the UK to be nearer to his family. We understand and respect his decision and we thank him for his significant contributions to the company’s progress. At the same time, it is a pleasure to welcome Christian Tange to the CFO position. Christian has a strong track record as CFO and his experience in healthcare M&A and business development matches perfectly with Karolinska Development’s current focus. I am looking forward to working with him in future deals.”

