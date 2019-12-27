Karyopharm submits NDA for Xpovio as DLBCL treatment

Cancer-focused Karyopharm Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KPTI) has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration seeking accelerated approval for Xpovio (selinexor), the company’s first-in-class, oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound.
The drug is intended as a new treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-Cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after at least two prior multi-agent therapies and who are ineligible for stem cell transplantation, including CAR-T (chimeric antigen receptor modified T cell) therapy.
Xpovio has received both Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for this indication. Karyopharm also expects to submit a marketing authorization application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency in 2020 requesting conditional approval for Xpovio in this same indication.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze