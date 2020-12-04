Kazakhstan signs Sputnik V supply deal

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the country’s sovereign wealth fund, and the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan, have announced a cooperation agreement designed to facilitate the registration, production and distribution of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

Upon obtaining the regulatory approval, the production technology and the materials required for the production of two million doses of the vaccine will be transferred to Kazakhstan.

Currently, Phase III trials have approval and are ongoing in Belarus, the United Arab Emirates, Venezuela and a number of other countries, as well as a Phase II/III study being underway in India.