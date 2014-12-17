KCR acquires project portfolio from Ukraine’s CRO AXIS

KCR, a Poland-based contract research organization (CRO), has recently acquired the whole portfolio of clinical projects from the Ukrainian CRO, AXIS Group.
The acquisition of AXIS trials further strengthens KCR’s presence in Ukraine, making the country the most important location for KCR in the region of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Financial terms of the transaction were not revealed.
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