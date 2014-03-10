Keryx Biopharma files for EU approval of Zerenex

US drugmaker Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: KERX) has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency seeking the approval of Zerenex (ferric citrate coordination complex) as a treatment for hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease, including dialysis- and non-dialysis dependent CKD.
Ron Bentsur, chief executive of Keryx, commented: "We are pleased to have submitted our MAA, seeking European approval of Zerenex for both dialysis and pre-dialysis and believe that this marks another important milestone for Keryx."
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