Keryx Biopharma files for EU approval of Zerenex

US drugmaker Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: KERX) has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency seeking the approval of Zerenex (ferric citrate coordination complex) as a treatment for hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease, including dialysis- and non-dialysis dependent CKD.

Ron Bentsur, chief executive of Keryx, commented: "We are pleased to have submitted our MAA, seeking European approval of Zerenex for both dialysis and pre-dialysis and believe that this marks another important milestone for Keryx."