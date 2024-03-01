Kinnate sells pan-RAF inhibitor assets to Pierre Fabre

Kinnate Biopharma (Nasdaq: KNTE) saw its shares gain 6% to $2.21 by mid-morning on news of an assets sale.

Kinnate, which earlier this month accepted a takeover bid worth around $9.5 million from biotech royalty aggregator XOMA Corp (Nasdaq: XOMA), has agreed to sell its investigational pan-RAF inhibitor, exarafenib, and other pan-RAF program assets pursuant to the APA entered into with privately-held French drugmaker Pierre Fabre. The sale of global rights is in furtherance of the company’s previously announced exploration of strategic alternatives, said Kinnate.