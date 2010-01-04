Korea's Arigene fails to finance deal to buy Fuzeon maker Trimeris

Korean health care and medical equipment maker Arigene has informed USA-based Trimeris that it intends to terminate the tender offer made last October for all of Trimeris' outstanding shares of common stock because it was unable to secure sufficient financing for the tender offer, valued at some $81 million, or $3.60 a share, which expired on December 28, 2009.
Shares of Trimeris fell 20% to $2.55 in pre-market trading on December 29. The stock, through the previous day's close, has more than doubled during 2009.
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