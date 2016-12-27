Friday 9 January 2026

Kubota Pharma pencils deal to form JV to develop ophthalmic products

Pharmaceutical
27 December 2016
eye-big

Japanese clinical-stage firm Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings (TYO: 4596) and SBI Holdings, a financial services and asset management company based in Japan, have signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to establish a joint venture that will organize and manage special purpose entities to finance the development of ophthalmic drugs and devices.

The LOI contemplates that the joint venture will be funded 51% by Kubota Pharma and 49% by SBI. Kubota Pharma and SBI have entered negotiations for a definitive JV agreement.

Concurrent with the negotiation of the deal, the parties intend to negotiate a separate definitive agreement to establish and fund the joint venture’s first special purpose entity, which is expected to be focused on mobile healthcare (mHealth) applications in the field of ophthalmology. In addition, through this first special purpose entity, Kubota Pharma will explore potential development and commercialization synergies between the mHealth platform and its drug product candidates already in development.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze