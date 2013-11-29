Kyiv Investment Group to spend $50 million in Russian blood preparations and recombinant drugs production

Kyiv Investment Group, one of Ukraine’s largest investment groups, has announced its plans to invest up to $50 million in the building of a plant for the production of blood preparations and recombinant drugs in Russia’s Kaluga region.
The new plant, the planned capacity of which was not disclosed, will be built in the Vorsino industrial park.
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