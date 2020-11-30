Kymriah, Blincyto and Besponsa to drive acute lymphocytic leukemia market growth

The acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) market has enjoyed explosive growth since 2015 and is expected to increase further, albeit at a slower pace, from $1.46 billion in 2019 to $2.26 billion in 2029, across the eight major markets.

This growth will take place at a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%, according to GlobalData, in its latest report, ‘Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2029.

The report predicts that the increase will come about through already successful agents, namely Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) Blincyto (blinatumomab) and Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Besponsa (inotuzumab ozogamicin), in more patient populations, and by the regulatory approval of late-stage pipeline agents.