Kyowa Hakko and Astellas get new indication for Pasetocin and Sawacillin; latter applies for new Dormicum use

Japanese drug major Kyowa Hakko Kirin (TYO: 4151) and Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) have jointly announced that Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) gastritis as an additional indication for H. pylori eradication by triple therapy including amoxicillin hydrate (marketed under the brand names: Pasetocin, Sawacillin and one other brand) has been approved by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.
This concomitant therapy consists of a proton pump inhibitor (lansoprazole, omeprazole, rabeprazole sodium and esomeprazole magnesium hydrate, amoxicillin hydrate, and either clarithromycin or metronidazole.
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