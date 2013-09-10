Kyowa Hakko establishes translation research lab in Singapore

Japanese mid-sized drugmaker Kyowa Hakko Kirin (TYO: 41521) has established an international R&D center for biomedical sciences in Singapore, the company said in a web posting.
The new Singapore Translational Research Laboratory (STRL), to be located at the Biopolis, will be operated under the firm’s wholly-owned subsidiary Kyowa Hakko Kirin (Singapore) Pte, that will play a leading role in Kyowa Hakko’s global R&D efforts in translational research.
STRL has initiated a joint collaborative research project with the National University of Singapore and the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore to conduct pre-clinical research on bio-molecular drugs developed by Kyowa Hakko and explore biomarker candidates, which could facilitate and accelerate future clinical trials.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze