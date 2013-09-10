Kyowa Hakko establishes translation research lab in Singapore

Japanese mid-sized drugmaker Kyowa Hakko Kirin (TYO: 41521) has established an international R&D center for biomedical sciences in Singapore, the company said in a web posting.

The new Singapore Translational Research Laboratory (STRL), to be located at the Biopolis, will be operated under the firm’s wholly-owned subsidiary Kyowa Hakko Kirin (Singapore) Pte, that will play a leading role in Kyowa Hakko’s global R&D efforts in translational research.

STRL has initiated a joint collaborative research project with the National University of Singapore and the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore to conduct pre-clinical research on bio-molecular drugs developed by Kyowa Hakko and explore biomarker candidates, which could facilitate and accelerate future clinical trials.