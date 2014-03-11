KYTHERA regains rights to ATX-101 outside USA and Canada from Bayer

US biotech firm KYTHERA Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: KYTH) says it has re-acquired all rights outside of the USA and Canada to ATX-101, a proprietary formulation of a purified synthetic version of deoxycholic acid currently in late-stage development for the reduction of submental fat (double chin).
In 2010, KYTHERA licensed the commercial rights to ATX-101 outside of the USA and Canada to Bayer Consumer Care, a unit of Germany’s Bayer AG (BAYN: DE), which paid an upfront $43 million plus $330 million in potential milestones (The Pharma Letter August 31, 2010), and has now sold back these rights to the US firm.
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