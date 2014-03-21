Friday 9 January 2026

Label updates for Tresiba and Victoza backed by EMA committee

Pharmaceutical
21 March 2014

The European Medicines agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued positive opinions for expanded use of Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk’s (NOV: N) Tresiba (insulin degludec) and Victoza (liraglutide) in type 2 diabetes.

Once the European Commission approves the label expansion, physicians will be able to prescribe Tresiba, the once-daily, long-acting basal insulin in combination with GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as Victoza. Similarly, Victoza, the once-daily human glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1 analogue), can be prescribed in combination with a basal insulin.

Tresiba was approved in Europe in 2013 for once-daily use in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes as a monotherapy and in combination with oral anti diabetic (OAD) medicinal products or with mealtime insulin1. Victoza was approved in Europe in 2009 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adults in combination with OADs2. Sales of Victoza were up 23% at 11.63 billion Danish kroner ($2.17 billion) in 2013.

"This is excellent news for patients with type 2 diabetes and their physicians. The update expands the options physicians have to individualise therapy for their patients and help them achieve glycemic targets, especially if they have concerns about hypoglycemia and weight gain," said Chantal Mathieu, a professor at Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium, the lead study investigator of the BEGINT: VICTOZA ADD-ON trial.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze