Monday 12 January 2026

Labs Richmond to provide Argentina with Sputnik V vaccine

Pharmaceutical
4 August 2021
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) and Argentina’s Laboratorios Richmond SACIF pharmaceutical company announced the Sputnik V vaccine produced at company’s facilities will become available for vaccination in Argentina starting from this week following successful quality control of test samples at the Gamaleya Center on August 3.

Successful start of production of the second component of Sputnik V by Labs Richmond is an important example of technological cooperation between Russia and Argentina to localize the production of one of the best vaccines against coronavirus in the world. Laboratorios Richmond is expected to produce over 3 million doses of the second component of Sputnik V in August. This week the company will start supplying the government of Argentina with locally produced Sputnik V vaccine including 150,000 doses of the second component to protect the population.

Argentina was the first country in Latin America both to authorize Sputnik V and to start its production. The vaccine was registered in the country under the emergency use authorization procedure and vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian vaccine started on December 29, 2020.The RDIF and partners facilitated the technology transfer to Labs Richmond for the local production of the vaccine with the first batch manufactured in April 2021.

