Thursday 8 January 2026

Lack of data and data management hindering hepatitis C progress in England, says IMS Health

Pharmaceutical
24 March 2015
data-big

Limited data and the disparate nature of the datasets that are available have been challenges to measuring the real standard of hepatitis C care in England, according to a new report from information services company IMS Health.

IMS Health carried out a quantitative analysis of hepatitis C management in England, specifically in relation to diagnosis and treatment. The research found that, although there has been progress in some areas, overall official policy undertakings have had limited success. They have been hindered by a lack of oversight, poor coordination and the absence of mechanisms for monitoring and evaluation. Only around half of people in the UK with hepatitis C are being diagnosed, and just 3% of those with chronic hepatitis C are accessing potentially life-saving NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence)-approved medicines each year. Hospital admissions for hepatitis C-related issues and liver transplant registrations for cirrhosis have risen year-on-year. Deaths from hepatitis C-related end stage liver disease have risen by more than 300% since 1996.

Potential reasons for the poor state of hepatitis C practice in England cited in stakeholder feedback were poor access to screening and diagnostic programs, the absence of targets in relation to hepatitis C referrals or treatment, and poor organization of liver disease services.

