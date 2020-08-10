Landmark partnerships for Serum Institute of India to produce COVID-19 vaccines

Serum Institute of India (SII), which claims to be the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, has entered into a new landmark partnership with Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to accelerate the manufacture and delivery of up to 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for India and low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

The collaboration will provide upfront capital to SII to help it increase manufacturing capacity now so that, once a vaccine, or vaccines, gains regulatory approval and World Health Organization (WHO) pre-qualification, doses can be produced at scale for distribution to India and LMIC as part of the Gavi COVAX AMC mechanism as early as the first half of 2021.

Will support AstraZeneca and Novavax candidates