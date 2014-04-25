Latest EU cost-effectiveness data for epilepsy finds benefits for Shire’s Buccolam

New European economic modeling data published recently in Health Economics Reviewprovides evidence demonstrating cost-savings and increased health related benefits to patients across the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Switzerland with epilepsy drug Buccolam (oromucosal midazolam solution).

The results of this evaluation demonstrate that in the treatment of PACS in the community setting, Buccolam is dominant (reduced costs and greater QALYs) over current care in each of the countries modelled. This is the case despite differences in the patterns of care, local costs and substantial data limitations. Comprehensive sensitivity analyses show that model outputs are robust for all countries, the authors stated.

Buccolam’s cost-effectiveness is demonstrated not only by savings related to health care systems, (reduced ambulance call outs, less hospitalizations and referral to secondary care services) but also by improved outcomes for patients related to Buccolam’s convenient administration and packaging. The drug, approved by the European Commission in 2011, was developed by the USA’ ViroPharma, which was acquired by Ireland-headquartered drug maker Shire (LSE: SHP) in a $4.2 billion deal that completed in January (The Pharma Letter November 19, 2013).