Latest findings of Menarini's Vaborem and Quofenix clinical studies

Menarini Ricerche, the R&D division of the Italian family-controlled Menarini Group, has published four abstracts presenting the latest findings related to its meropenem/vaborbactam (trade name Vaborem) and delafloxacin (trade name Quofenix) clinical studies, confirming Menarini's commitment to fighting life-threatening bacterial infections.

The findings are included in the abstract book of the ECCMID, available at https://markterfolg.de/ESCMID/Abstractbook2020.pdf.

The successful findings of the clinical studies are the result of the fruitful partnership between Menarini and US antibiotics specialist Melinta Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MLNT) that was announced in October 2018.