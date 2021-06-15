Sunday 11 January 2026

Latest patent reforms in China will further bolster innovative pharma

Pharmaceutical
15 June 2021
patent_innovation_money

China has made its latest patent amendments effective from June 1, 2021, reforms which are likely to ensure protection against untimely and unfair generic competition.

As a result, the Chinese pharmaceutical market makes itself further competitive and conducive for innovative research companies, both regional and international, says data and analytics company GlobalData.

Although China has made patent law revisions previously, the highlights of the latest reforms are the drug patent linkage system, introduction of patent term extension for drugs and the patent term compensation system.

