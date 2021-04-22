Latin American countries fight antimicrobial resistance

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay are the seven Latin American countries selected to receive support from the European Union (EU) to strengthen their action plans for the control of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
The EU is the donor of the Working Together to Combat AMR tripartite project run in partnership by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE).
This project has been launched in recognition of the threat of AMR in jeopardizing food security, economic development and the ability to fight many diseases. It is seen as a global public health problem that could lead to 10 million deaths over the next 25 years and cause economic losses of more than $100 trillion by 2050.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze