Latin American countries fight antimicrobial resistance

22 April 2021
Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay are the seven Latin American countries selected to receive support from the European Union (EU) to strengthen their action plans for the control of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The EU is the donor of the Working Together to Combat AMR tripartite project run in partnership by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE).

This project has been launched in recognition of the threat of AMR in jeopardizing food security, economic development and the ability to fight many diseases. It is seen as a global public health problem that could lead to 10 million deaths over the next 25 years and cause economic losses of more than $100 trillion by 2050.

