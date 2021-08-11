Laura Steele succeeds Ashley Diaz-Granados in top Northern Europe role at Lilly

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has named Laura Steele president and general manager for UK, Ireland and Northern Europe.
She succeeds Ashley Diaz-Granados, who assumes a senior role within Lilly USA, leading the company’s Immunology division.
Ms Steele will lead Lilly’s commercial business operations in six countries, across the company’s current and emerging portfolio in Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology and Neuroscience. The group is currently on a drive to launch at least 20 medicines in the 10 years from 2014 to 2023.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze