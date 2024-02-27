Thursday 18 June 2026

Lawmakers ask Biden to reconsider use of forced drug licensing

Pharmaceutical
27 February 2024
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In the USA, there is growing resistance to a bid from the White House to exercise so-called march-in rights, a process whereby the federal government requires patent holders to agree to a licence.

Under the Bayh-Dole Act, passed in 1980, the government is permitted to mandate licensing of patents where they have been federally funded, an option that many have argued for as a way to lower drug costs for patients.

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