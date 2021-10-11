Lead taken by Brazil in development of pediatric formulation of praziquantel

Brazil’s Institute of Drug Technology (Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz) is closer to starting the production of pediatric praziquantel, indicated for schistosomiasis, a parasitic disease that affects about 200 million people worldwide, half of whom are children.

Late-stage clinical trials are now well underway and pilot batches are expected to be produced in March 2022, with the product set to be available in 2024. The tablet dissolves in water, facilitating its administration to children under the age of six.

Until now, the medication available for this disease has not had a version suitable for this group. Schistosomiasis can lead to anemia, rickets, impaired learning ability, and chronic organ inflammation, which can be fatal in the most severe cases.